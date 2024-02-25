Kyiv is searching for ways to strengthen its defences against Moscow's two-year-old invasion, including by boosting domestic arms production and innovation.
Oleksandr Kamyshin said during a televised conference in Kyiv that 100 state and 400 private companies were involved the effort, and that Ukraine this year plans "to considerably increase ammunition production."
In a separate address, Ukraine's digital minister, Mykhailo Fedorov, said 90% of the drones used on the battlefield against Russian forces were produced in Ukraine.
Ukraine's interior minister, Ihor Klymenko, said during the conference that not a single weapon had crossed the border from Ukraine into the European Union during two years of Russia's full-scale invasion.
(Reporting by Olena Harmash; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Bernadette Baum)