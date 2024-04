Shares of power producers slipped as Treasury yields hit their highs of the year.

Russia launched a major missile-and-drone assault on Ukrainian power stations, part of a new campaign to exploit delays in Western aid for Kyiv to press Moscow's growing advantage in the third year of war.

