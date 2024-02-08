Feb 8 (Reuters) - An entity formed of senior Yandex managers will become the Russian internet company's largest shareholder with a 35% stake should a $5.2 billion cash and share deal go through, Yandex NV said in a shareholder circular on Thursday.

The 475 billion rouble deal, announced on Monday, to sell what has been dubbed "Russia's Google" to a consortium of Russian investors would be one of the largest and most significant corporate transactions since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. ($1 = 91.2050 roubles)

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow and Gleb Stolyarov Editing by David Goodman )