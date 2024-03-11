Zelenskiy dismisses pope's call for peace talks with Russia

STORY: Zelenskiy, in his nightly video address, did not refer directly to Francis or his remarks, but said the pope's ideas had nothing to do with efforts by religious figures in Ukraine to help the country.

"They support us with prayer, with their discussion and with deeds. "This is indeed what a church with the people is," Zelenskiy said. "Not 2,500 km away, somewhere, virtual mediation between someone who wants to live and someone who wants to destroy you."