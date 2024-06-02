STORY: :: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy

dominates Asia's biggest security conference

:: Singapore

:: June 2, 2024

"We're thankful, and this is public information, we're thankful to President Biden that they've recently allowed us to use HIMARS (multiple-launch artillery rocket system) in Kharkiv region against bordering (Russian) territory. Is this enough? No, I've mentioned an example before, the airfields from which Russia bombs Ukraine - knowing that Ukraine won't bomb them in response. We don't have the systems to do so."

"Unfortunately, (Russia) is using China's influence in the region, using Chinese diplomats, doing everything to disrupt the peace summit. Unfortunately, such a big, independent and powerful country like China is an instrument in the hands of Putin."

Zelenskiy addressed the last day of the conference, asking for support and participation at a summit in Switzerland later this month aimed at bringing peace to his war-ravaged nation.

Zelenskiy told a news conference that he was not able to meet the Chinese delegation at the conference and was disappointed that Beijing would not attend the summit.

However, he said Russia was "using China's influence" to "disrupt" moves towards peace and that Beijing was an "instrument" in hands of Russian President Vladimir Putin.