STORY: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday said that 31,000 of his country's soldiers had been killed since Russia's full-scale invasion two years ago.

It was the first official tally of Ukraine's troop casualties in more than a year. At the end of 2022, a presidential aide reported that 13,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed.

Zelenskiy's tally differs sharply from what the New York Times reported in August, when it cited U.S. officials as saying that close to 70,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed. The same report said that as many as 120,000 Russian troops had died during the war.

Zelenskiy on Sunday told reporters that 180,000 Russians had been killed in the fighting.

Russia does not disclose military losses, which it regards as a secret. Both sides regularly describe the other's military losses as vast.

Battlefield casualties are a highly sensitive subject in Ukraine, which is trying to reform how it mobilizes civilians to join its armed forces after last year's counteroffensive failed to break through Russian lines. Zelenskiy said that that plan had been leaked to Russia.

Russian forces will attempt another offensive in late May or summer, Zelenskiy said, adding that Ukraine has a new plan for a counteroffensive, details of which he could not disclose publicly.