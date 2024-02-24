STORY: He thanked the Ukrainian people for their bravery and sacrifices made during the last two years.

Wrecks of planes and destroyed aviation equipment could be seen scattered across the field in the self-made video Zelenskiy posted on his social media accounts.

Russian airborne troops attempted to capture the Hostomel airport located in the suburbs of Kyiv on February 24, 2022, the first day of the full-scale invasion.

Fierce fighting followed as Russia tried to fly in paratroopers to seize the capital Kyiv a few kilometers away.

Hostomel, a symbol of Ukrainian resistance, was chosen as the venue for the meeting of Ukrainian officials with Western leaders on Saturday.