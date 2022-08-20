Log in
  Homepage
  Currencies
  US Dollar / Turkish Lira (USD/TRY)
  News
  Summary
       

US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Delayed  -  05:06 2022-08-19 pm EDT
18.0850 TRY   +0.23%
05:51pAt least 32 killed in Turkey in separate crashes
RE
04:28pAt least 32 people killed in Turkey in separate crashes at accident sites
RE
11:49aBus ploughs into crash scene in Turkey
RE
At least 32 killed in Turkey in separate crashes

08/20/2022 | 05:51pm EDT
STORY: At least 32 people were killed in southeast Turkey on Saturday when vehicles crashed into first responders who were attending earlier accidents, according to authorities.

Sixteen people - including emergency workers and journalists - died when a bus crashed into an earlier accident site on a road east of Gaziantep.

An additional 20 people were wounded and received treatment.

Regional governor Davut Gul:

"At around 10:45 this morning, a passenger bus crashed here. While the fire brigade, medical teams and other colleagues were responding to the accident, another bus crashed 200 metres behind. The second bus slid to this site and hit the first responders and the wounded people on the ground."

Separately, a truck hit a site some 155 miles east in the province of Mardin where first responders were attending to another accident, according to footage.

Sixteen people died there and 29 others were injured according to the country's health minister.


