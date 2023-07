STORY: Biden leaves on Sunday (July 9) on a three-nation trip centered around the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

There are doubts that Turkey will lift its opposition in time to allow NATO leaders to welcome Sweden into their ranks at the summit.

Biden, seated with Kristersson in the Oval Office, told reporters he wanted to reiterate U.S. support for Sweden's accession to NATO. He said he was "anxiously looking forward to your membership" in NATO.

Kristersson thanked Biden for the invitation and said Sweden "highly appreciates" Biden's support for NATO membership.