Consumer companies fell sharply on rate fears.

The Institute for Supply Management's index of business conditions at service sector companies such as restaurants and hotels rose to 53.9% in June from 50.3% in the prior month, eclipsing the average economist target.

"The economy is slowing albeit at a pace that keeps the economy intact," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial.

Rising interest rates are taking a toll on borrowers who took out variable-rate loans, Krosby warned.

"Even though histocally rates are not exorbitantly high, when you're in an environment where you've gone cold turkey from rates near zero to rates shooting higher," it takes a toll, Krosby said.

"Anyone who took out a loan with rates at 2% and has to refinance, is suddenly chasing higher costs. That ultimately is going to have effect on the repricing of many assets."

