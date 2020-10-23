Coronavirus outbreak on the rise again across Turkey - health minister

ANKARA, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The coronavirus outbreak in
Turkey has shown a nationwide rise again, Health Minister
Fahrettin Koca said on Friday, following a recent surge in daily
patient numbers.
Speaking to reporters in the northwestern province of Bursa,
Koca said 40% of total cases across the country were reported in
Istanbul, where cases were five times more than those in the
capital Ankara.
A senior official said on Wednesday Turkey was mulling
reimposing some measures to stem the resurgence of cases such as
stay-home orders for younger and older people or even weekend
lockdowns, but will avoid throttling the economic recovery.
(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu
Editing by Daren Butler)