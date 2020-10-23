Coronavirus outbreak on the rise again across Turkey - health minister

Log in
US Dollar / Turkish Lira (USD/TRY)       

US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
10/23/2020 | 04:41am EDT

ANKARA, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The coronavirus outbreak in Turkey has shown a nationwide rise again, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Friday, following a recent surge in daily patient numbers.

Speaking to reporters in the northwestern province of Bursa, Koca said 40% of total cases across the country were reported in Istanbul, where cases were five times more than those in the capital Ankara.

A senior official said on Wednesday Turkey was mulling reimposing some measures to stem the resurgence of cases such as stay-home orders for younger and older people or even weekend lockdowns, but will avoid throttling the economic recovery. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu Editing by Daren Butler)


