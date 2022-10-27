Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Turkish Lira (USD/TRY)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Delayed  -  10:00 2022-10-27 am EDT
18.6037 TRY   +0.05%
09:22aGermany, Greece hopeful of an EU agreement to curb gas price spikes
RE
08:55aFactbox-Has Putin threatened to use nuclear weapons?
RE
06:14aGermany's Scholz sure that Turkey, Greece can solve issues through dialogue
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Czech government extends Slovak border checks till Nov.12

10/27/2022 | 10:43am EDT
PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech government has extended checks on its border with European Union neighbour Slovakia until Nov. 12 as it seeks to slow the flow of illegal migrants, Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Thursday.

Czech police started checks on the 252-km (157 mile) border on Sept. 29, initially for 10 days. The checks were then extended until this Friday.

Slovakia has criticised the checks as being against the principles of the EU's open-border Schengen area, to which both countries belong.

Before launching the checks, the Czech Republic had detained around 12,000 illegal migrants since the start of 2022, sharply up from around 1,000 in the whole of last year.

A majority of the migrants were Syrians, arriving mainly from Turkey, the government has said. Most intended to continue their journey to Germany or other western EU member states.

As of Thursday, the police had identified nearly 5,500 illegal migrants because of the checks, CTK news agency reported.

(Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Gareth Jones)


© Reuters 2022
