Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Turkish Lira (USD/TRY)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Delayed  -  04:00:00 2023-02-27 am EST
18.8826 TRY   +0.20%
04:15aMagnitude 5.5 quake strikes eastern Turkey - EMSC
RE
04:04aDeath toll in Italian migrant shipwreck rises to 61 -official
RE
03:40aRussian rouble recovers from over 10-month low as traders return
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Death toll in Italian migrant shipwreck rises to 61 -official

02/27/2023 | 04:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Aftermath of deadly migrant shipwreck near southern Italian coast

ROME (Reuters) - The death toll in a migrant shipwreck near the southern Italian coast has risen to 61, an Italian official told Reuters on Monday, as searches continued for missing people.

The wooden sailing boat carrying migrants to Europe had sailed from Turkey and crashed early on Sunday against rocks near Steccato di Cutro, a seaside resort on the eastern coast of Calabria.

A total of 61 people have been found dead so far, while 80 were rescued, said Manuela Curra, a provincial government official.

The vessel was carrying people from Afghanistan, Iran and several other countries, and the victims included 12 children, authorities said earlier.

Based on reports from survivors, authorities believe 180 to 200 people in total had been on board the vessel, she added.

One survivor was arrested on migrant trafficking charges on Sunday, but the Guardia di Finanza customs police said they were finalising the arrest of two more people on suspicion of cooperating with the alleged smuggler.

Charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF), operating on the ground, said they were assisting several people who had lost relatives in the shipwreck.

"We have cases of children who became orphans, such as a 12-year-old Afghan boy who lost his entire family, a family of nine people, including four siblings, parents and other close relatives," said Sergio Di Dato, from MSF.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that more than two dozen Pakistanis were believed to have been among those who drowned.

(Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni and Angelo Amante, writing by Angelo Amante, editing by Gianluca Semeraro and Bernadette Baum)


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
04:15aMagnitude 5.5 quake strikes eastern Turkey - EMSC
RE
04:04aDeath toll in Italian migrant shipwreck rises to 61 -official
RE
03:40aRussian rouble recovers from over 10-month low as traders return
RE
03:31aEgypt's foreign minister meets Assad in first Syria visit since war
RE
03:13aTurkey's NATO talks with Sweden and Finland to resume on March 9
RE
02:29aTake Five: Strap in for no landing
RE
02:24aTurkish trade deficit jumps 38% to $14.2 billion in January
RE
02:13aTurkish economic confidence down slightly in February
RE
01:07aMedical tourism looking sickly as patients watch their spending
RE
12:48aOver two dozen Pakistanis drowned in Italy migrant shipwreck -PM
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Turkish Lira (USD/TRY) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish