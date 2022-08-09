Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Turkish Lira (USD/TRY)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Delayed  -  03:00 2022-08-09 pm EDT
17.8945 TRY   -0.19%
02:30pEU agrees to January deadline to comply with WTO ruling on steel import curbs
RE
12:17pExplainer-Obstacles to overcome before Ukraine grain deal eases global food crisis
RE
10:21aFace paint and folklore transform Chicago bride for traditional wedding in Kosovo
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

EU agrees to January deadline to comply with WTO ruling on steel import curbs

08/09/2022 | 02:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels

BERLIN (Reuters) - The European Union and Turkey have agreed the bloc has until Jan. 16 next year to comply with a World Trade Organization (WTO) ruling regarding its "safeguard" measures designed to curb steel imports, the WTO said on Tuesday.

The EU introduced "safeguard" measures in July 2018 in the form of tariff-rate quotas. They allow various grades of steel to come into the bloc free of tariffs up to certain quotas, but any further imports face 25% tariffs.

Turkey, which is a major steel exporter to the EU, complained that the EU's measures breached the bloc's commitments to the WTO.

Under WTO rules, members are allowed to impose safeguards under specific conditions, including that imports have risen to the point where they are damaging domestic industry and that this should be the result of "unforeseen developments".

A WTO panel in April accepted Turkey's view that the European Commission had failed to show that steel imports rose because of unforeseen developments and that the EU industry was threatened with serious injury.

(Reporting by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
02:30pEU agrees to January deadline to comply with WTO ruling on steel import curbs
RE
12:17pExplainer-Obstacles to overcome before Ukraine grain deal eases global food crisis
RE
10:21aFace paint and folklore transform Chicago bride for traditional wedding in Kosovo
RE
09:15aTurkey's new drill ship to operate outside disputed waters in Mediterranean
RE
09:06aDubai's biggest bank gives staff a pay rise for inflation - sources
RE
08:00aRUSSIAN CRUDE IS MORE RELIANT ON IND : Russell
RE
07:35aAnalysis-Erdogan plays up diplomatic gains with eye on elections
RE
04:48aTwo more grain ships leave Ukraine, bringing total to 12 under new deal
RE
01:58aTwo more grain ships leave Ukraine, bringing total to 12 under new deal
RE
01:24aRUSSIAN CRUDE IS MORE RELIANT ON IND : Russell
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Turkish Lira (USD/TRY) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish