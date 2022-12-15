Advanced search
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Delayed  -  01:00 2022-12-15 pm EST
18.6382 TRY   +0.05%
EU leaders grant Bosnia EU candidate status

12/15/2022 | 01:08pm EST
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders agreed on Thursday to make Bosnia and Herzegovina a formal candidate to join the bloc of 27 nations.

"Bosnia and Herzegovina was granted the status of candidate country today. A strong signal to the people, but also a clear expectation for the new authorities to deliver on reforms," European Council President Charles Michel said in a tweet.

General affairs ministers of the EU countries had already agreed on the candidate status for Bosnia earlier this week.

It will be joining other EU candidates - Albania,Moldova, the Republic of North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia,Turkey and Ukraine - in the process to join the EU, which cantake many years and involves complex negotiations on adjustinglocal laws to match those of the EU.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Andrew Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
01:08pEU leaders grant Bosnia EU candidate status
RE
11:54aTurkey's Baykar launches new jet-powered drone, aiming for air-to-air combat
RE
10:49aMassachusetts man sentenced to 33 months for unlawful export of defense articles to Tur..
RE
09:41aAnalysis-Turkish court raises stakes in search for a challenger to Erdogan
RE
09:36aPutin plans more gas sales to China, e-platform for European prices
RE
08:35aUkraine grain deal unlikely to include new ports in near term - UN aid chief
RE
08:02aPutin says Russia will fight sanctions with shift in trade and energy flows
RE
07:42aTurkey's cenbank to stand pat after fulfilling Erdo..
RE
06:49aVEON's Jazz Unit To Distribute Turkcell's BiP Messaging Platform In Pakistan
MT
06:19aIstanbul mayor says conviction reflects his success ahead of anti-Erdogan rally
RE
More news
