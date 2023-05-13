STORY: At a rally in Istanbul's Umraniye district, Erdogan recalled comments made by U.S. President Joe Biden and published by the New York Times in January 2020, when he was campaigning for the White House. At that time, Biden said Washington should encourage Erdogan's opponents to defeat him electorally, stressing he should not be ousted in a coup.

The comments, which resurfaced later that year in a video that made Biden the most popular topic on Twitter in Turkey, were condemned by Ankara at the time as "interventionist."

"Biden gave the order to topple Erdogan, I know this. All my people know this," said Erdogan, 69. "If that is the case, then the ballots tomorrow will give a response to Biden too," he added.

Polls show Erdogan trailing the main opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu a day ahead of one of the most consequential elections in Turkey's modern history. However, if neither of them win more than 50% of the vote and secure an outright win, the vote will go to a runoff on May 28.