The comments, which resurfaced later that year in a video that made Biden the most popular topic on Twitter in Turkey, were condemned by Ankara at the time as "interventionist."
"Biden gave the order to topple Erdogan, I know this. All my people know this," said Erdogan, 69. "If that is the case, then the ballots tomorrow will give a response to Biden too," he added.
Polls show Erdogan trailing the main opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu a day ahead of one of the most consequential elections in Turkey's modern history. However, if neither of them win more than 50% of the vote and secure an outright win, the vote will go to a runoff on May 28.