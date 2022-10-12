Advanced search
  Homepage
  Currencies
  US Dollar / Turkish Lira (USD/TRY)
  News
  Summary
       

US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Delayed  -  03:00 2022-10-12 pm EDT
18.5529 TRY   -0.20%
Finland interested in European anti-aircraft defence system

10/12/2022 | 03:19pm EDT
NATO defence ministers meet in Brussels

HELSINKI (Reuters) -Finland is interested in the development of a European anti-aircraft defence system but would not take a very central role in it, Finnish Defence Minister Antti Kaikkonen told reporters on Wednesday, after meeting with NATO peers in Brussels.

In September, German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said in a Reuters interview that Berlin aimed to strike a deal with other NATO countries on the air defence system during the ongoing defence minister meeting in Brussels on Oct. 12-13.

Finland and neighbouring Sweden are applying for membership in the Western military alliance NATO and were invited to join the meeting as official applicants.

Turkey and Hungary remain the only two NATO member countries which have not yet ratified the Finnish and Swedish memberships.

Kaikkonen said he had met with his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar on Wednesday.

"I brought up our wish that the ratification would proceed in Turkey," he said, adding the meeting had been "constructive" despite Turkey still having reservations over the matter.

Turkey has accused the two Nordic nations of imposing arms embargoes on Ankara and supporting groups it deems terrorists.

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen; Editing by Lisa ShumakerEditing by Chris Reese and Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2022
