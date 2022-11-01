Advanced search
  Homepage
  Currencies
  US Dollar / Turkish Lira (USD/TRY)
  News
  Summary
       

US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Delayed  -  05:00 2022-11-01 am EDT
18.6153 TRY   +0.02%
05:17aFinland urges Turkey, Hungary to swiftly approve Swedish, Finnish NATO bids
RE
05:07aFinland urges Turkey, Hungary to approve Swedish, Finnish NATO memberships swiftly
RE
04:52aSweden pm: turkey and sweden have agreed on me coming to ankara,…
RE
Summary 
Summary

Finland urges Turkey, Hungary to approve Swedish, Finnish NATO memberships swiftly

11/01/2022 | 05:07am EDT
The 74th Ordinary Session of the Nordic Council in Helsinki

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Tuesday urged Hungary and Turkey to approve the Swedish and Finnish NATO applications "sooner rather than later".

(Reporting by Essi Lehto and Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
04:31aNine migrants rescued, dozens missing after boat sinks off Greek island
RE
10/31Karyopharm's Rare Blood Cancer Drug Wins Orphan Medicine Tag in EU
MT
10/31Gold Demand Rose in 3Q on Increased Central Bank Purchases and Jewelry Buying
DJ
10/31Record central bank buying lifts global gold demand, WGC says
RE
10/31Putin says power grid strikes were in response to Crimea drone attack
RE
10/31Putin says Turkish gas hub can easily be set up, reveals pipeline damage details
RE
Chart US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
US Dollar / Turkish Lira (USD/TRY) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish