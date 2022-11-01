Finland urges Turkey, Hungary to swiftly approve Swedish, Finnish NATO bids

HELSINKI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Finland's Prime Minister
Sanna Marin on Tuesday urged Hungary and Turkey to swiftly
approve the Swedish and Finnish applications for membership of
the NATO defence alliance.
Hungary and Turkey are the only two remaining NATO
members to not yet have ratified the applications.
"All eyes are now on Hungary and Turkey. We are waiting
for these countries to ratify our applications. I think it would
be important that this would happen preferably sooner than
later," Marin told a joint news conference with other Nordic
leaders.
Finland and Sweden last week reiterated they would join
NATO at the same time, presenting a united front to Turkey.
The Nordic neighbours asked to join the NATO alliance in
May in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but ran into
objections from Turkey which has accused the two of harbouring
groups it deems terrorists.
(Reporting by Essi Lehto and Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje
Solsvik)