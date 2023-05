STORY: It was not immediately clear if the incident had resulted in any injuries.

Videos posted on social media showed the fireworks ricocheting off the ground, as the crowd quickly dispersed and ran for cover.

The celebration had been organised by Turkey's AK Party after Erdogan was declared the winner in the presidential election runoff last night.

Thousands of his supporters took to the streets to celebrate his victory, which extended Erdogan's rule into a third decade.