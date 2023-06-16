"It is in everyone's interest, including Turkey, and we are counting on it now that the elections are over to quickly ratify Sweden's membership," Catherine Colonna told reporters at a news conference with her Swedish counterpart Tobias Billstrom.
"We want it (Sweden) to be in Vilnius as a full member."
Billstrom said Stockholm had met the terms of an agreement with Ankara, pointing to new anti-terrorism legislation, and that it was now in the "hands of Turkey to decide."
(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)