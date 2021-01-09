Greece submits bill on western territorial waters extension

ATHENS, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Greece's conservative government
has submitted a bill to parliament to extend the western limit
of its territorial waters in the Ionian Sea to 12 nautical
miles, following negotiations with its regional neighbours Italy
and Albania.
The bill, submitted late on Friday, would extend its western
territorial waters from six nautical miles currently. It would
not affect waters in the Aegean, off Greece's southern and
eastern coasts where Athens has been in dispute with its NATO
ally Turkey over maritime boundaries.
Greece and Italy have already signed an agreement on
maritime boundaries establishing an exclusive economic zone in
the Ionian Sea, while Athens and Tirana have yet to agree all
details of their maritime boundary and have referred the issue
to the International Court of Justice.
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met his Albanian
counterpart Edi Rama in Athens on Friday.
In the bill, which is expected to be voted on later this
month, Greece says that under the 1982 United Nations Convention
on the Law of the Sea it retains the right to exercise its
rights in other parts of its territory.
To the east of Greece, Turkey has warned that a similar move
by Athens would be a "casus belli", or cause for war.
Tensions have escalated since last year over energy
resources in the eastern Mediterranean.
The two countries agreed a few months ago to resume
exploratory talks over contested maritime claims in the area
after a four-year hiatus, but no date was set. Hopes had revived
for a restart this year.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou
Editing by Ros Russell)