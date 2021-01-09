Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  US Dollar / Turkish Lira (USD/TRY)       

US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

Greece submits bill on western territorial waters extension

01/09/2021 | 06:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ATHENS, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Greece's conservative government has submitted a bill to parliament to extend the western limit of its territorial waters in the Ionian Sea to 12 nautical miles, following negotiations with its regional neighbours Italy and Albania.

The bill, submitted late on Friday, would extend its western territorial waters from six nautical miles currently. It would not affect waters in the Aegean, off Greece's southern and eastern coasts where Athens has been in dispute with its NATO ally Turkey over maritime boundaries.

Greece and Italy have already signed an agreement on maritime boundaries establishing an exclusive economic zone in the Ionian Sea, while Athens and Tirana have yet to agree all details of their maritime boundary and have referred the issue to the International Court of Justice.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met his Albanian counterpart Edi Rama in Athens on Friday.

"This draft legislation confirms Greece's strategy of seeking agreements with neighbouring countries, based always on international law and promoting security and prosperity in the region," Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said on Saturday

In the bill, which is expected to be voted on later this month, Greece says that under the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea it retains the right to exercise its rights in other parts of its territory.

Dendias said that this was a historic moment for Greece.

To the east of Greece, Turkey has warned that a similar move by Athens would be a "casus belli", or cause for war.

Tensions have escalated since last year over energy resources in the eastern Mediterranean.

The two countries agreed a few months ago to resume exploratory talks over contested maritime claims in the area after a four-year hiatus, but no date was set. Hopes had revived for a restart this year. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Ros Russell and Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2021
All news about US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
06:58aGreece submits bill on western territorial waters extension
RE
06:11aGreece submits bill on western territorial waters extension
RE
01/07U.S. suspends French tariffs over digital services tax
RE
01/07U.S. Suspends Plan to Impose Tariffs on French Luxury Goods -- 2nd Update
DJ
01/07No diplomatic ties to Qatar yet, but trade, travel resuming, says UAE
RE
01/07EU imposes duties on some Turkish iron, steel imports
RE
01/07DGAP-ADHOC : Paion ag: hana pharm receives market approval for remimazolam (byfa..
DJ
01/07EREGLI DEMIR VE CELIK FABRIKALARI T : EU hits Turkish steel with provisional tar..
RE
01/06USTR slams India, Italy, Turkey on digital taxes but holds off on tariffs
RE
01/06EMEA stocks, FX gain on prospect of Democrat-led U.S. Senate
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Turkish Lira (USD/TRY) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ