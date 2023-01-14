Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Turkish Lira (USD/TRY)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Delayed  -  05:42:09 2023-01-13 pm EST
18.7806 TRY   +0.08%
06:58aUK to ban single-use plastic plates, trays and cutlery from October
AN
06:06aGreece will hold parliamentary election in spring, PM says
RE
01/13Industrials Up on Economic Optimism -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Greece will hold parliamentary election in spring, PM says

01/14/2023 | 06:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Budget vote in Athens

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece will hold a parliamentary election in the spring, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Saturday, confirming local media reports that the government was considering a ballot around April.

Mitsotakis' term ends in July and elections will be held under a proportional representation system, which makes it difficult for any candidate to win outright, increasing the chances of a second vote and a period of heightened political uncertainty.

"Elections will be held in the spring, essentially at a point when we will have practically exhausted our four-year term," the conservative premier told reporters during a tour in the northern Evros region.

The leader of the New Democracy party, which is ahead in the latest opinion polls, added that he would run as a candidate in Evros for symbolic reasons.

In 2020, tens of thousands of asylum-seekers tried to cross into the European Union through Greece's land border with Turkey in Evros after Ankara said it would no longer prevent migrants from attempting the crossing.

Tensions between Greece and Turkey, historic rivals but also NATO allies, have flared up again in recent months.

Turkey's presidential and parliamentary election is scheduled to take place on June 18 and may be brought forward.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Renee Maltezou; Editing by Helen Popper)


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
06:58aUK to ban single-use plastic plates, trays and cutlery from October
AN
06:06aGreece will hold parliamentary election in spring, PM says
RE
01/13Industrials Up on Economic Optimism -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
01/13Biden administration to notify Congress on potential F-16 sale to Turkey -sources
RE
01/13Explainer-West mulls sending German Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine
RE
01/13Exclusive-Russian oil shipped to Asia in Chinese supertankers amid ship shortage
RE
01/13Turkish prosecutors to probe Erdogan effigy incident in Sweden -state media
RE
01/13Germany in talks with Iraq over possible gas imports - Chancellor
RE
01/13Uganda drops Chinese firm from railway deal, eyes Turkish rival
RE
01/13Uganda drops Chinese firm from railway deal, eyes Turkish rival
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Turkish Lira (USD/TRY) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish