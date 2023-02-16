Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Turkish Lira (USD/TRY)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Delayed  -  05:00:03 2023-02-16 am EST
18.8493 TRY   +0.04%
05:23aJPMorgan estimates Turkey direct quake damage at $2.5 billion, expects rate cut
RE
04:45aTurkey could mull Finland, Sweden NATO bids separately -minister
RE
01:12aSticky inflation prompts EBRD to trim 2023 growth outlook for its region
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

JPMorgan estimates Turkey direct quake damage at $2.5 billion, expects rate cut

02/16/2023 | 05:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Aftermath of the deadly earthquake in Kahramanmaras

LONDON (Reuters) - Direct costs to physical structures in Turkey from the devastating earth quake on Feb. 6 could amount to 2.5% of growth domestic product or $25 billion, with risks to the upside, JPMorgan said on Thursday.

The combined death toll from the quake in Turkey and Syria has climbed to more than 41,000, and millions are in need of humanitarian aid, with many survivors having been left homeless in near-freezing winter temperatures.

"The earthquake in Turkey has led to a tragic loss of life and carries meaningful economic implications," economist Fatih Akcelik wrote in a note to clients.

JPMorgan also said it expected now that the central bank would cut interest rates by another 100 basis points at its meeting next week to 8%.

"The political leadership signalled further rate cuts even before the earthquake," he said. "We do not rule out more rate cuts ahead of the elections originally scheduled for June 18. Yet, we believe that the policy rate is less relevant now as the monetary policy transmission mechanism is broken in Turkey."

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by Jorgelina do Rosario)


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
05:23aJPMorgan estimates Turkey direct quake damage at $2.5 billion, expects rate cut
RE
04:45aTurkey could mull Finland, Sweden NATO bids separately -minister
RE
01:12aSticky inflation prompts EBRD to trim 2023 growth outlook for its region
RE
01:05aTurkey earthquake could result in loss of up to 1% of country's GDP in 2023
RE
02/15Soybeans firm; record Brazilian supplies, strong dollar limit gains
RE
02/15Soybeans fall for third session, wheat near one-week low
RE
02/15Defying odds: A story of survival under Turkey's earthquake rubble
RE
02/15'I shouted so loud': Turkey quake survivor on his rescue
RE
02/15UK makes it easier for aid agencies in Syria to avoid breaching sanctions
RE
02/15Three women are rescued after over 212 hours under rubble
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Turkish Lira (USD/TRY) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish