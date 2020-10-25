Kuwait retail co-ops remove French products over Prophet cartoon

KUWAIT, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Kuwait's retail co-ops have
pulled French products in boycott over the use of cartoons of
the Prophet Mohammad in a French school class on freedom of
expression whose teacher was then beheaded by an Islamist.
The non-governmental Union of Consumer Co-operative
Societies, which groups more than 70 establishments, issued the
boycott directive in an Oct. 23 circular. Several co-ops visited
by Reuters on Sunday had cleared the shelves of items such as
hair and beauty products made by French companies.
"All French products have been removed from all Consumer
Cooperative Societies," union head Fahd Al-Kishti told Reuters,
adding that the move was in response to "repeated insults"
against the Prophet and had been taken independently of Kuwait's
government.
The co-ops, some the size of hypermarkets, carry
government-subsidised staples for Kuwaitis and account for a big
part of retail in the country, as well as organising some
educational courses and recreational activities.
Muslims see any depiction of the Prophet as blasphemous.
The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation on Friday decried
the brutal murder that has shaken France but also criticised the
"justification for blasphemy-based harassment of any religion in
the name of freedom of expression".
Kuwait's foreign minister, who met the French ambassador on
Sunday, condemned the Oct. 16 killing as a horrendous crime but
stressed the need to avoid insulting religion in official and
political remarks that "inflame hatred, enmity and racism", the
ministry tweeted.
Kuwait's imports from France stood at 255 million dinars
in 2019, and 83.6 milion dinars in the first
half of 2020, according to Reuters calculations based on data
from Kuwait's Central Statistics bureau.
In Saudi Arabia, the Arab world's largest economy, a hashtag
calling for the boycott of French supermarket retailer Carrefour
was the second most trending on Sunday.
After a Danish paper first published the cartoons in 2005,
protests and boycotts on Danish goods swept the Islamic world.
The beheading in a Paris suburb carried echoes of the
Islamist attack in 2015 on the offices of satirical magazine
Charlie Hebdo after it republished the cartoons.
France recalled its ambassador to Turkey on Saturday after
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said his counterpart Emmanuel
Macron, who this month declared war on "Islamist separatism",
needed mental help over his attitude towards Muslims.
($1 = 0.3055 Kuwaiti dinars)
(Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy in Kuwait and Marwa Rashad in
Riyadh; Writing by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Alison Williams)