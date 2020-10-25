Kuwait retail co-ops remove French products over Prophet cartoon

KUWAIT/PARIS, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Kuwait's retail co-ops have
pulled French products in boycott over the use of cartoons of
the Prophet Mohammad in a French school class on freedom of
expression whose teacher was then beheaded by an Islamist.
In Saudi Arabia, the Arab world's largest economy, a hashtag
calling for the boycott of French supermarket retailer Carrefour
was the second most trending on Sunday.
France's foreign affairs ministry said that in recent days
there had been calls to boycott French products, notably food
products, in several Middle Eastern countries as well as calls
for demonstrations against France over the cartoons.
Muslims see any depiction of the Prophet as blasphemous.
"These calls for boycott are baseless and should stop
immediately, as well as all attacks against our country, which
are being pushed by a radical minority," the ministry said in a
statement on Sunday.
The ministry also called on authorities to speak out against
such boycott actions in order to help French companies and
ensure the safety of French citizens.
In Kuwait, the non-governmental Union of Consumer
Co-operative Societies, which groups more than 70
establishments, issued the boycott directive in an Oct. 23
circular. Several co-ops visited by Reuters on Sunday had
cleared the shelves of items such as hair and beauty products
made by French companies.
Union head Fahd Al-Kishti told Reuters that all French
products had been removed from all the co-ops in response to
"repeated insults" against the Prophet and had been taken
independently of Kuwait's government.
The co-ops, some the size of hypermarkets, carry
government-subsidised staples and account for a big part of
retail in Kuwait, as well as organising some educational courses
and recreational activities.
Kuwait's foreign minister, who met the French ambassador on
Sunday, condemned the Oct. 16 killing as a horrendous crime but
stressed the need to avoid insulting religion in official and
political remarks that "inflame hatred, enmity and racism", the
ministry tweeted.
Kuwait's imports from France stood at 255 million dinars
($834.70 million) in 2019, according to Kuwait's Central
Statistics bureau.
After a Danish paper first published the cartoons in 2005,
protests and boycotts on Danish goods swept the Islamic world.
The beheading in a Paris suburb carried echoes of the
Islamist attack in 2015 on the offices of satirical magazine
Charlie Hebdo after it republished the cartoons.
France recalled its ambassador to Turkey on Saturday after
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said his counterpart Emmanuel
Macron, who this month declared war on "Islamist separatism",
needed mental help over his attitude towards Muslims.
