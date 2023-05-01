Labor Day, or May Day, protests
Location: Paris, France
Location: Istanbul, Turkey
Location: Seoul, South Korea
Location: Manilla, Philippines
|Delayed Quote - 01:00:00 2023-05-01 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|19.4486 TRY
|+0.02%
|+0.37%
|+4.07%
STORY: Workers around the world join Monday's
Labor Day, or May Day, protests
Location: Paris, France
Location: Istanbul, Turkey
Location: Seoul, South Korea
Location: Manilla, Philippines
|Fed Policymakers Keep Watch on First Republic Bank Sale Ahead of Rate-Setting Meeting This Week; Preparations for Debt-Ceiling Crisis
|DJ
|Turkey's Baykar plans production of new air combat drone next year
|RE
|Wells Fargo joins LendInvest GBP200 million financing
|AN
|Eni Reportedly Made $550 Million by Backing out of Pakistan LNG Deal, Nonprofit Says; Italian Firm Denies
|MT
|Foreign ministers of Iran, Russia, Syria and Turkey may meet in May -Ankara
|RE
|Ukraine's exports boost Romanian port operator Comvex and TTS logistics
|RE
|Sweden's EQL Pharma Signs License Agreement for Melatonin Product in Turkey, Kazakhstan
|MT
|Foreign tourism to Portugal has best first quarter ever
|RE
|Spain seeks tougher EU checks on energy imports to ensure Russian sanctions upheld
|RE
|Strikes rock Sudan's capital despite truce pledge
|RE
|Bank-Failure Postmortems; Key Reports Ahead of Fed Meeting; U.S. Growth Slows; Powell Duped
|DJ
|How social media guides Chinese migrants to US
|RE
|How social media guides Chinese migrants to US
|RE
|Sudan's army says paramilitary forces hit Turkish evacuation plane
|RE
|Increase in UK car production 'cause for optimism' - trade group
|AN
EU buys less than 25% of seaborne Russian Urals oil in November, data shows