STORY: Many of the survivors were displaced from homes that were either completely destroyed or deemed unfit for living after the 7.8 magnitude quake on Feb. 6.

The election, which will also vote in a new parliament, is one of the most consequential in Turkey's modern history, and likely a tight race between the People's Alliance comprising President Tayyip Erdogan's conservative Islamist-rooted AK Party (AKP), and the nationalist MHP and others, and Kilicdaroglu's Nation Alliance formed of six opposition parties, including his secularist Republican People's Party (CHP), established by Turkey's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

While many in the provinces affected by the quake have expressed anger over the slow initial government response, there is still little evidence that the issue has changed how people will vote.