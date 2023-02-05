Advanced search
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Delayed  -  10:59:20 2023-02-05 pm EST
18.8243 TRY   -0.01%
Magnitude 7.9 earthquake shakes Turkey, Syria

02/05/2023 | 10:53pm EST
STORY: The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said the quake struck at a depth of 10 km (6 miles) near the southern Turkish city of Kahramanmaras, while the EMSC monitoring service said the chance of a tsunami risk was being evaluated.

The tremor lasted about a minute and shattered windows, according to a Reuters witness in Diyarbakir, 350 km (218 miles)to the east.

Broadcasters TRT and Haberturk showed images of people gathered around wrecked building in Kahramanmaras, seeking survivors.

The governor of Turkey's southeastern province of Sanliurfa province, Salih Ayhan, said on Twitter, "we have destroyed buildings" and urged people to move to safe locations.

The head of the Turkish Red Cross said it was mobilizing resources for the region as it had received information of serious damage and collapsed buildings, and urged people to evacuate damaged homes.


© Reuters 2023
