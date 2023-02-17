Advanced search
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Delayed  -  04:59:30 2023-02-17 pm EST
18.7934 TRY   -0.28%
RE
RE
04:02pU.S. to directly warn companies against evading Russia sanctions
RE
Man rescued 11 days after deadly quake in Turkey

02/17/2023 | 05:01pm EST
STORY: Istanbul Fire Brigade teams said they rescued Hakan Yasinoglu, in his 40s, alive from the wreckage in Hatay centre after the 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck in the dead of night on Feb. 6.

While many international rescue teams have left the vast quake zone, survivors were still emerging from under a multitude of flattened homes, defying all the odds.

Experts say most rescues occur in the 24 hours following an earthquake. However, a teenage girl was saved 15 days after a devastating quake in Haiti in 2010, giving hope that more people might yet be found.

The death toll in Turkey now stands at 38,044, making it the worst disaster in modern Turkish history. But this number is expected to shoot up given some 264,000 apartments were lost in the quake and many people are still unaccounted for.


© Reuters 2023
