Missing passenger found alive on Greece-Italy ferry

According to the ferry operator and Greek authorities, 11 passengers are still missing. They are from Bulgaria, Greece, Turkey and Lithuania.

Rescuers discovered the survivor on Sunday in the stern of the vessel as it was being towed towards Corfu island in Greece, the coast guard said.

The man was brought to shore by the Greek coast guard and was escorted walking into an ambulance. The man, who appeared healthy, smiled but did not make any comments.

The ferry was still burning, with plumes of smoke still circling the vessel on Sunday.