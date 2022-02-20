Log in
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 
Missing passenger found alive on Greece-Italy ferry

02/20/2022 | 06:13am EST
The Greek coast guard rescued 280 out of 292 passengers and crew who were onboard when the blaze broke out on the Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympic early on Friday en route from the Greek port of Igoumenitsa to the Italian port of Brindisi.

According to the ferry operator and Greek authorities, 11 passengers are still missing. They are from Bulgaria, Greece, Turkey and Lithuania.

Rescuers discovered the survivor on Sunday in the stern of the vessel as it was being towed towards Corfu island in Greece, the coast guard said.

The man was brought to shore by the Greek coast guard and was escorted walking into an ambulance. The man, who appeared healthy, smiled but did not make any comments.

The ferry was still burning, with plumes of smoke still circling the vessel on Sunday.


© Reuters 2022
