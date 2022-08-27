More grain must be shifted from Ukraine's silos, says U.N. official

GENEVA, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Millions of tonnes of food from
previous harvests in Ukraine still need to be cleared to make
room in silos for the next one, the U.N. coordinator for a
grains deal said on Saturday.
More than 1 million tonnes of grains and other foods have so
far been exported under a grains deal brokered by Turkey and the
United Nations.
"The Black Sea Grain Initiative has started creating some
space but much more grain needs to shift to make space for the
new harvest," said Amir Abdulla, U.N. Coordinator for the Black
Sea Grain Initiative.
