US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
08-26-2022
18.1433 TRY   +0.03%
More grain must be shifted from Ukraine's silos, says U.N. official

08/27/2022
GENEVA, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Millions of tonnes of food from previous harvests in Ukraine still need to be cleared to make room in silos for the next one, the U.N. coordinator for a grains deal said on Saturday.

More than 1 million tonnes of grains and other foods have so far been exported under a grains deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations.

"The Black Sea Grain Initiative has started creating some space but much more grain needs to shift to make space for the new harvest," said Amir Abdulla, U.N. Coordinator for the Black Sea Grain Initiative. (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2022
