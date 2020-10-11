North Cyprus vote pits president v prime minister

ISTANBUL, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Northern Cyprus voters cast
ballots in masks and gloves on Sunday in a presidential election
where incumbent Mustafa Akinci and Premier Ersin Tatar were
favourites among 11 candidates in the breakaway region of the
Mediterranean island.
Polls suggested Akinci and Tatar would lead the vote and go
to a runoff next Sunday, where measures would again be in place
to curb the risk of coronavirus infection.
With a population of 326,000, Northern Cyprus has reported
807 COVID-19 infections and four deaths.
Cyprus was split in two after a 1974 Turkish invasion in
response to a brief Greek-inspired coup.
Akinci, 72, a career politician who won the presidency in
2015 in a second round with more than 60% of votes, supports
reunification of the island. Tatar, 60, who has also served as
finance minister, supports separate sovereign administrations.
Turkey recognises the Turkish Cypriot state in the north,
but not the internationally-endorsed Greek Cypriot government on
the other side of the divided island.
The latest United Nations-mediated peace negotiations failed
in 2017 and there has been no progress in talks since.
On Thursday, Northern Cyprus reopened part of the beachfront
of a resort abandoned for 46 years in a move that could hurt
efforts to revive dispute settlement talks.
Nicos Anastasiades, Cyprus's internationally recognised
president, called the move "illegal".
As well as having an impact on inter-island talks, the
result of North Cyprus' election may influence negotiations
between Turkey and Greece over their contested maritime claims
in the eastern Mediterranean.
