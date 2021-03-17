Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  US Dollar / Turkish Lira (USD/TRY)       

US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

PRESS RELEASE : Armacell Financial Highlights 2020

03/17/2021 | 03:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP-News: Armacell / Key word(s): Annual Results 
Armacell Financial Highlights 2020 (news with additional features) 
2021-03-17 / 08:45 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release 
Armacell Financial Highlights 2020 
  . Net sales of EUR 591 million 
  . Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 120 million with adjusted EBITDA margin of 20.2% 
  . Proving a resilient and customer-focused business model in a challenging year 
Luxembourg, 17 March 2021 - Armacell, a global leader in flexible foam for the equipment insulation market and a 
leading provider of engineered foams, today reported its preliminary unaudited financial results for the year ending 31 
December 2020. 
In 2020, Armacell achieved net sales of EUR 590.5 million, a decrease of 8.4% vs. 2019 (EUR 644.4 million) and 
generated an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 119.6 million (2019: EUR 133.5 million). The adjusted EBITDA margin reached 20.2% 
(2019: 20.7%). The EBITDA margin resilience was mainly driven by the diversification in terms of geography, segments, 
market applications as well as Armacell's diversified product portfolio together with its ability to adjust the 
company's cost base. 
Commenting on the financial performance, Patrick Mathieu, Armacell's President & CEO, said: "In a complex and 
challenging environment our business model again proved resilient. With our global reach and multi-segment activity, we 
ended the year in relatively good shape. We took the appropriate measures to navigate changing circumstances and ensure 
we come out of the pandemic stronger than before. Our utmost priority was always to safeguard the health of our 
employees, maintain operations and continously support our customers." 
Armacell made significant strategic investments to fuel future growth and profitability. Throughout 2020, Armacell 
sustained a regular supply of leading-edge products, adjusted capacity and technology requirements, launched ArmaGel 
(TM) DT for cryogenic and dual-temperature applications, expanded its existing system solutions portfolio and 
strengthened the company's passive fire protection business. 
Expanding the company's global production footprint, Armacell successfully completed the extension of its PET foaming 
line in Suzhou, China, finalised construction of its new plant for elastomeric foams in Cheonan, South Korea, and 
consolidated its Italian insulation activities in a new building in Turin. 
In the context of the global pandemic, Armacell supported regional relief projects by contributing insulation material 
to new hospitals in China, Turkey and the USA, as well as materials to make protective face shields in Europe and North 
America. 
"After the successful closure of our capital market refinancing in February 2020, our shareholders PAI Partners and 
KIRKBI expressed their commitment to our ongoing growth strategy. In 2021, we look forward to partnering with our 
customers in adding value to their businesses," added Patrick Mathieu. 
Wim Van Acker, CFO of the Armacell Group, commented: "Despite the market turbulence and the global pandemic which 
impacted our revenue growth predominantly in H1 2020, we continued to make significant strategic investments into 
production site upgrades, product portfolio extensions and into innovation while delivering a positive adjusted free 
cash flow." 
Armacell is rated B (stable) by Standard & Poor's and B3 (stable) by Moody's. 
-ends- 
About Armacell 
As the inventors of flexible foam for equipment insulation and a leading provider of engineered foams, Armacell 
develops innovative and safe thermal, acoustic and mechanical solutions that create sustainable value for its 
customers. Armacell's products significantly contribute to global energy efficiency making a difference around the 
world every day. With more than 3,000 employees and 23 production plants in 15 countries, the company operates two main 
businesses, Advanced Insulation and Engineered Foams, and generated net sales of EUR 591 million and adjusted EBITDA of 
EUR 120 million in 2020. Armacell focuses on insulation materials for technical equipment, high-performance foams for 
high-tech and lightweight applications and next generation aerogel blanket technology. 
For more information, please visit: www.armacell.com 
Media & Investor Contact 
Tom Anen 
Director Corporate Communications 
+352 2484 9828 
press@armacell.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Additional features: 
File: Press Release_Armacell Financial Highlights 2020 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-03-17 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1176178 2021-03-17

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 17, 2021 03:47 ET (07:47 GMT)

All news about US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
03/16ASTRAZENECA  : Recovery in UK bookings unaffected by AstraZeneca setback, airlin..
RE
03/16EUROPE ECONOMICS : ING Previews Turkey's Central Bank Policy Meeting on Thursday
MT
03/16FORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI  : Turkish joint venture to produce electric vans from 2023
RE
03/16Stocks tick higher after upbeat Wall Street session; Currencies muted
RE
03/15ECONOMICS : Morgan Stanley Previews This Week's Central Banks Policy Decision in..
MT
03/15Maduro seeks to speed up digital payments as Venezuela runs out of cash
RE
03/15Stocks hit by rising yields; Russian rouble touches 3-month high
RE
03/15TAKE FIVE : Week of the central banks
RE
03/15TAKE FIVE : Week of the central banks
RE
03/13BioNTech Recruits Rivals to Boost Covid-19 Vaccine Production
DJ
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Turkish Lira (USD/TRY) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ