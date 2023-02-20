Panic as Turkey, Syria rocked again by 6.3M earthquake

(Adds quote, detail)
ANTAKYA, Turkey Feb 20 (Reuters) - A magnitude 6.3
earthquake struck southern Turkey near the Syrian border late on
Monday, setting off panic and further damaging buildings two
weeks after the country's worst earthquake in modern history
left tens of thousands dead.
Two Reuters reporters said the tremors were strong and
lasting, damaging buildings and leaving dust in the night air in
central Antakya city, where it was centred. It was also felt in
Egypt and Lebanon, Reuters reporters said.
The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said
the tremor struck at a shallow depth of 2 km (1.2 miles).
Police patrolled Antakya while ambulances rushed to the
quake-hit area near the city center. Two people fainted, while
others filled the streets around the central park making
emergency calls on cell phones.
Reuters saw Turkish rescue teams running around on foot
after the latest quake to check on residents, most of whom were
living in temporary tents after the tremors two weeks ago.
Muna Al Omar, a resident, said she was in a tent in a park
in central Antakya when the earthquake hit.
"I thought the earth was going to split open under my feet,"
she said, crying as she held her 7-year-old son in her arms.
"Is there going to be another aftershock?" she asked.
The two larger earthquakes that hit on Feb. 6, which also
rocked neighbouring Syria, left more than a million homeless and
killed far more than the latest official tally of 46,000 people
in both countries.
Smaller tremors have jolted the region in the last two weeks
but the Monday quake was the largest since Feb. 6.
"It was very strong. It jolted us out of our places," said
Burhan Abdelrahman, who was walking out of his tent in a camp in
Antakya city centre when the earthquake struck.
"I called relatives in Syria, Adana, Mersin, Izmir,
everywhere, to check on them."
Turkey's disaster agency AFAD urged residents to stay
away from the Mediterranean coast over a possible 50-centimetre
rise in waters due to the quake.
Videos posted on social media, unverified by Reuters,
showed passengers at Antakya airport taking cover in panic as
the quake jolted the glass building.
(
Additional reporting by Ece Toksabay in Ankara; Writing by
Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Mark Heinrich, Alexander Smith and
Jonathan Spicer)