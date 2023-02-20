Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Turkish Lira (USD/TRY)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Delayed  -  05:58:58 2023-02-20 pm EST
18.8515 TRY   +0.01%
04:40pPanic as Turkey, Syria rocked again by earthquake
RE
02:14pPanic as fresh quake strikes Turkey-Syria border
RE
01:06pChina doubles Urals oil purchases during first half of Feb- sources, Refinitiv
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Panic as Turkey, Syria rocked again by earthquake

02/20/2023 | 04:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Panic rang out on the streets of Hatay after a magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck southern Turkey near the Syrian border late on Monday.

The Mayor of Hatay Province said there were reports of people stuck under rubble.

At least three people were killed and over 200 injured, according to the interior minister.

The fresh earthquake comes just two weeks after Turkey's worst quake in modern history left tens of thousands dead.

Monday's quake was caught on live television. Reporters in Hatay were standing next to a collapsed building. Then, as the quake hit, the signal was lost.

When back on the air, they could be heard saying: "It trembles. It still continues..." Dust filled the air, and they continued their broadcast wearing masks.

Buildings were damaged even more on Monday... leaving dust in the night air in central Antakya city, where the quake was centered.

That's according to two Reuters reporters, who said the tremors were strong and lasting.

Emergency workers rushed to help residents... some of whom had been living in temporary tents.

One man in Hatay said he felt unstable on his feet:

24-YEAR-OLD TURKAN ASLAN GARACOGLU: "It felt like the ground would tear apart. The ground was shaking. We were very scared. We thought the ground would tear apart."

Smaller tremors have jolted the region in the last two weeks but Monday's quake was the largest since the recent disaster on the Turkey-Syria border.


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
04:40pPanic as Turkey, Syria rocked again by earthquake
RE
02:14pPanic as fresh quake strikes Turkey-Syria border
RE
01:06pChina doubles Urals oil purchases during first half of Feb- sources, Refinitiv
RE
12:33pPanic as Turkey, Syria rocked again by 6.3M earthquake
RE
08:35aAnalysis-Hasty rebuild could leave Turkey at risk of another quake disaster
RE
06:27aChina growth optimism lifts EM equities, focus on U.S. rates
RE
03:50aU.S. will back quake-hit Turkey "as long as it takes", Blinken says
RE
03:21aBlinken, in Turkey, backs speedy Nordics accession to NATO
RE
02:05aTurkey clears away rubble from earthquake, rescue efforts wind down
RE
02/19Russia, Turkey leaders may talk Black Sea grain deal soon -RIA
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Turkish Lira (USD/TRY) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish