Private debts pose hidden risk to developing countries, World Bank warns

* Bank faults slow progress on sovereign restructuring
* Over 40% of firms in developing countries cite payments
concerns
* 'Huge need for better transparency' -chief economist
WASHINGTON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Developing countries must
quickly strengthen their financial sectors, the World Bank said
on Tuesday, warning that rising inflation, interest rates and
alarming levels of debt distress could trigger a global chain
reaction not seen in generations.
The World Bank underscored its longstanding concerns about
lack of transparency about Chinese lending and collateralized
loans in the sovereign debt sector, but also called out growing
private sector risks in its latest World Development Report https://www.worldbank.org/en/publication/wdr2022.
The bank's surveys showed 46% of small and medium-sized
businesses in developing countries expected to fall behind on
debt payments within six months, but the number was twice as
high in some countries, chief economist Carmen Reinhart told
Reuters in an interview ahead of the report's release.
Reinhart said she was keeping a close eye on private sector
debt developments in bigger emerging markets like India, South
Africa, the Philippines, and Kenya, where more than 65% of small
and medium-sized companies expected to be in arrears.
She told an online World Bank event that the share of
countries in or at risk of debt distress was in "alarming
territory," but financial sector policies were also needed to
address risks posed by rising debt among households and firms.
Turkey, whose credit rating was downgraded to "BB-" by
ratings agency Fitch last week, had been in crisis for several
years and could "well be the straw that broke the camel's back,"
she told Reuters.
Massive fiscal and monetary support had helped mitigate the
consequences of the economic crisis triggered by the pandemic,
but forbearance policies and relaxed accounting standards could
be obscuring a "hidden non-performing loan problem," she said.
"There's a huge need for better transparency on the private
sector debt," Reinhart said.
"What gets you in the end is not so much what you see, but
what you don't see," she said, warning against a false sense of
complacency about financial health of households and firms.
Bank for International Settlements head Agustin Carstens
told the World Bank event that many of the macroeconomic
policies adopted by governments during the pandemic had hit
their limits and new policies were now needed to enhance the
resilience of private firms and support employment.
The report urged greater efforts to improve transparency
about private sector debt, more proactive management of
distressed loans, including out-of-court solutions, as well as
accelerated work on addressing sovereign debt distress.
Many ratings agencies also failed to factor in foreign
state-owned enterprises that could raise significant financial
risks in low-income and some emerging market countries, it said.
World Bank President David Malpass highlighted risks of
spillover effects given the interrelated nature of households,
firms, financial sector institutions and governments. "Private
debt could suddenly become public debt, as in many past crises,"
he wrote in the forward to the report.
Speaking on Tuesday, Malpass said gradual interest rate
hikes by central banks and a tapering of bond purchases alone
were unlikely to control inflation that is hitting the world's
poorest the hardest.
Instead, he said, governments and central banks - in
developing countries and advanced economies - should "use more
of their tools at the same time," including steps to lengthen
the maturity and transparency of all levels of outstanding
government debt, and slow the growth in national debt levels.
STALLED PROGRESS ON SOVEREIGN DEBT RESTRUCTURING
Malpass said implementation of the Common Framework agreed
by China, the world's largest creditor, and other Group of 20
major economies to deal with debt problems was stalled.
The pandemic-induced recession of 2020 led to the largest
single-year surge in global debt in decades, and 51 countries
had their sovereign debt credit rating cut, but the issue had
not triggered the urgent action needed, Reinhart said.
Malpass warned that the longer such debt restructuring
efforts took, the bigger the "haircut" creditors faced.
"For debtor countries, delay presents major setbacks to
growth, poverty alleviation and development," he wrote, adding
that negotiations about moving forward were now "stalled."
The International Monetary Fund last week said it would
press G20 finance leaders meeting this week to strengthen the
framework for poor countries given rising default risks.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder; Editing by David
Gregorio and Andrea Ricci)