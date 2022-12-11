Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Turkish Lira (USD/TRY)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Delayed  -  04:00 2022-12-11 am EST
18.6257 TRY   -0.13%
07:57aPutin, Erdogan discussed regional gas hub in Turkey -agencies cite Kremlin
RE
03:27aUkraine port of Odesa not operating after Russian drone attack on energy facilities -minister
RE
03:27aTraders don't plan to suspend grain exports from Odesa after Russian attacks -Ukraine minister
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Putin, Erdogan discussed regional gas hub in Turkey -agencies cite Kremlin

12/11/2022 | 07:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Turkey's President Erdogan meet on the sidelines CICA summit in Astana

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan discussed their two countries' joint energy projects, especially in the gas sector, in a phone call on Sunday, Russian news agencies cited the Kremlin as saying.

The two leaders exchanged opinions on the creation of a regional gas hub in Turkey, the Kremlin was quoted as saying.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
07:57aPutin, Erdogan discussed regional gas hub in Turkey -agencies cite Kremlin
RE
03:27aUkraine port of Odesa not operating after Russian drone attack on energy facilities -mi..
RE
03:27aTraders don't plan to suspend grain exports from Odesa after Russian attacks -Ukraine m..
RE
12/10Romania defuses mine drifting near its Black Sea shore
RE
12/10Turkish watchdog cuts banks' forex to capital ratio limit
RE
12/09Belarus to allow Ukraine grain transit with no preconditions - U.N
RE
12/09WTI Oil Drops to Another 2022 Low as Recession Worries Top Keystone Pipeline Shutdown, ..
MT
12/09U.S. corn stocks to rise as export competition heats up
RE
12/09Trump metal tariffs ruled in breach of global rules by WTO
RE
12/09Head of Gazprom's Miller, Turkey's Erdogan discuss Turkish gas hub, gas su..
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Turkish Lira (USD/TRY) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish