Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Turkish Lira (USD/TRY)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Delayed  -  05:00:03 2023-04-07 am EDT
19.2520 TRY   +0.03%
05:10aLavrov: we discussed syria with turkey…
RE
05:09aLavrov: we discussed gas hub with turkey…
RE
05:09aRussian foreign minister lavrov: we discussed energy with turkey…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTER LAVROV: WE DISCUSSED ENERGY WITH TURKEY…

04/07/2023 | 05:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTER LAVROV: WE DISCUSSED ENERGY WITH TURKEY


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
05:10aLavrov: we discussed syria with turkey…
RE
05:09aLavrov: we discussed gas hub with turkey…
RE
05:09aRussian foreign minister lavrov: we discussed energy wit..
RE
02:59aAid shortage leaves refugees in Uganda reliant on kitchen gardens
RE
04/06EU's Ukraine ammunition plan held up by eligibility wrangle
RE
04/06Stocks end shortened week on positive note
AN
04/06DP Eurasia Names New Chair
MT
04/06World Bank says Ukraine, Russia boost eastern Europe, Central Asia growth outlook
RE
04/06DP Eurasia to promote independent non-executive director to chair
AN
04/06FTSE 100 higher ahead of US employment data
AN
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Turkish Lira (USD/TRY) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer