  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Turkish Lira (USD/TRY)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Delayed  -  10:42:43 2023-02-17 pm EST
18.8247 TRY   +0.17%
11:24aRio's Christ lit for Turkey-Syria quake victims
RE
10:45aGhana winger Atsu found dead after Turkey quake
RE
09:27aRenewing Black Sea grain deal critical for Africa, WFP boss says
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Rio's Christ lit for Turkey-Syria quake victims

02/18/2023 | 11:24am EST
STORY: Neither Turkey nor Syria have said how many people are still missing.

The symbolic gesture by the city of Rio de Janeiro intended to honour the more than 42,000 dead.


© Reuters 2023
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish