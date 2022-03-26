Russian oligarchs welcome in Turkey, foreign minister says

March 26 (Reuters) - Russian oligarchs are welcome in Turkey
but must abide by international law in order to do any business,
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday.
Turkey has strongly criticized Russia's invasion of Ukraine
but opposes sanctions imposed by its NATO allies on principle.
"If Russian oligarchs ... or any Russian citizens want to
visit Turkey of course they can," Cavusoglu said in response to
a question at the Doha Forum international conference.
"If you mean whether these oligarchs can do any business in
Turkey, then of course if it is legal and not against
international law, I will consider it," he said, adding: "If it
is against international law then that is another story."
Two superyachts linked to Russian billionaire Roman
Abramovich have docked in Turkish resorts.
Western governments have targeted Abramovich and several
other Russian oligarchs with sanctions as they seek to isolate
President Vladimir Putin and his allies over Moscow's invasion
of Ukraine.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Alexander Smith)