  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Turkish Lira (USD/TRY)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Delayed  -  04:59:59 2023-03-31 pm EDT
19.1582 TRY   -0.10%
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll News

S&PGR Lowers Outlook on Turkey to Negative From Stable

03/31/2023 | 05:16pm EDT
By Stephen Nakrosis


S&P Global Ratings said it was lowering its outlook on Turkey to negative from stable, while affirming the country's unsolicited 'B/B' long- and short-term sovereign credit ratings.

The outlook reflects risks to the nation's creditworthiness "from what we consider untenable monetary, financial, and economic policy settings." S&P also said "in our view, contingent liabilities from state banks and public enterprises are large and growing, while balance-of-payments and exchange-rate vulnerabilities remain elevated."

Broader public sector risks are increasing for Turkey, according to S&P, "including the 'KKM' scheme, under which the central bank and treasury committed themselves to compensate depositors for any exchange rate related losses on an estimated 9.3% of GDP in foreign currency-linked savings."

Turkey's fiscal, economic, and monetary analysis is being complicated by unrestrained inflation. S&P said.


Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-31-23 1715ET

All news about US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
05:16pS&PGR Lowers Outlook on Turkey to Negative From Stable
DJ
12:54pTurkey summons Danish envoy over burning of Koran
RE
10:24aExplainer-What is the Iraq-Turkey oil pipeline dispute and who's on the hook?
RE
09:47aFactbox-Steps in Finnish, Swedish path to NATO membership
RE
07:29aFinland to formally join NATO in 'days': Stoltenber..
RE
07:16aCollins Expects Fed to Tighten a Bit Further; Bank of Mexico Slows; PCE Price Index Out..
DJ
07:08aGulf Keystone cuts Kurdistan production as exports halted
AN
07:04aGulf Keystone cuts Kurdistan production as exports remain halted
AN
06:43aFinland to formally join NATO in 'days': Stoltenber..
RE
01:24aTurkey approves Finland for NATO, Sweden waits
RE
Chart US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Turkish Lira (USD/TRY) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
