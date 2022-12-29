Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Turkish Lira (USD/TRY)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Delayed  -  08:00 2022-12-29 am EST
18.7142 TRY   +0.14%
08:23aSerbia arrests Afghan general, sniper 'wanted by France' on terror charges - news agency
RE
06:01aEuropean Midday Briefing: China Reopening Uncertainty Adds to Worries
DJ
12:18aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Dented as China Covid Worries Linger
DJ
Summary 
Summary

Serbia arrests Afghan general, sniper 'wanted by France' on terror charges - news agency

12/29/2022 | 08:23am EST
SARAJEVO (Reuters) - Serbian police have arrested an Afghan army general and a sniper wanted by France on terrorism charges during a raid on an migrant camp in the north of the Balkan country, Tanjug news agency reported on Thursday.

France has issued an international warrant for the two men, police told Tanjug. The agency gave no details on why the two were wanted in France.

The arrests were made at the camp near the northern town of Subotica. Police also seized an undisclosed quantity of arms, ammunition and drugs, they said.

Last month, Serbian police uncovered 600 illegal migrants near its northern border with Hungary following a shootout in a town in which one person was wounded.

The Western Balkans route via Turkey, Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Serbia is the main path for migrants into the European Union, with many using elaborate networks of smugglers who are sometimes armed.

(Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Nick Macfie)


© Reuters 2022
