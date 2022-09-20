Spain's cement exports fall 21% in first 8 months, hit by energy prices

MADRID, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Spain's cement exports in the
first eight months of the year fell 21% compared with the same
period last year, as higher energy prices are making Spanish
cement less competitive, industry group Oficemen said on
Tuesday.
Exports fell to 3.75 million tonnes in the period, more than
one million tonnes fewer than during the same period last year.
The cement industry's energy costs skyrocketed 400% over the
past two years and made Spanish companies less competitive than
other producers elsewhere in the Mediterranean, in Algeria,
Turkey or Egypt, who are paying much less for their energy, the
Oficemen general director Aniceto Zaragoza said in a statement.
Local cement consumption slightly rose 0.2% during the year
through August to 9.87 million tonnes, Oficemen data showed,
though the most recent data show a decline as August cement
consumption was down 5.3% in August from a year ago, the
association said.
