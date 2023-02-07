Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Turkish Lira (USD/TRY)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Delayed  -  01:00:03 2023-02-07 am EST
18.8264 TRY   +0.08%
01:21aSyrian opposition rescuers say hundreds of families still under quake rubble
RE
12:54aMarketmind- Market to ChatGPT: what's Powell gotta say?
RE
12:37aNew Zealand Prime Minister visits Australia
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Syrian opposition rescuers say hundreds of families still under quake rubble

02/07/2023 | 01:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Aftermath of an earthquake in Aleppo

AMMAN (Reuters) - Time is running out to save hundreds of families still trapped under the rubble of destroyed buildings after this week's devastating earthquake, the head of the Syrian opposition-run civil defence service said on Tuesday.

Raed al-Saleh told Reuters urgent help was needed from international groups for the rescue effort by the organisation known as the White Helmets in rebel-held northwest Syria, where hundreds were killed and injured.

"Every second means saving lives and we call on all humanitarian organisations to give material aid and respond to this catastrophe urgently," he said.

The magnitude 7.8 quake hit Turkey and neighbouring Syria early on Monday, toppling entire apartment blocks, wrecking hospitals, and leaving thousands of people injured or homeless.

At least 1,444 people were killed in Syria and about 3,500 injured, according to figures from the Damascus government and rescue workers in the northwestern region controlled by insurgents.

Rescue teams worked early on Tuesday to free people trapped in the rubble of buildings in southern Turkey as the death toll in that country rose to nearly 3,000.

(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Tom Hogue)


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
01:21aSyrian opposition rescuers say hundreds of families still under quake rubble
RE
12:54aMarketmind- Market to ChatGPT: what's Powell gotta say?
RE
12:37aNew Zealand Prime Minister visits Australia
RE
12:37aNew Zealand Prime Minister visits Australia
RE
12:17aEMEA Morning Briefing: Shares to Edge Higher; Focus on Powell's Co..
DJ
02/06China to give Turkey $6 mln in emergency aid for earthquake relief
RE
02/06BP's Azerbaijan Unit Stops Oil Leak At Turkey Terminal
MT
02/06Oil rises on China outlook, supply worries after Turkey earthquake
RE
02/06Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Mixed Ahead of Powell's S..
DJ
02/06Oil rises on supply concerns, China demand outlook brightens
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Turkish Lira (USD/TRY) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish