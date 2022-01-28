Log in
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
TURKEY CENTRAL BANK LIKELY SPENT $600 MLN TO $1 BLN IN FX RESERV…

01/28/2022 | 08:33am EST
TURKEY CENTRAL BANK LIKELY SPENT $600 MLN TO $1 BLN IN FX RESERVES LAST WEEK -BANKERS' CALCULATIONS


All news about US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
08:33aTurkey keeps lira in check with low-key interventions-sources
08:33aTurkey central bank likely spent $600 mln to $1 bln in fx reserv…
08:33aTurkey central bank continued smaller-scale market interventions…
01:46aEastward Yamal gas flows from Germany to Poland increase
01/27Qatar resumes Afghan evacuation flights after two-month halt
01/27Explainer-What are NATO's next steps if Russia invades Ukraine?
01/27Explainer-What are NATO's next steps if Russia invades Ukraine?
01/27What are Europe's options in case of Russian gas disruption?
01/27Eastward Yamal gas flows from Germany to Poland decline further
01/26Analysis-W. Africa coups show limits of diplomacy, opening door to new players
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish