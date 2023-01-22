Advanced search
  Homepage
  Currencies
  US Dollar / Turkish Lira (USD/TRY)
  News
  5. Summary
       

US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Delayed  -  10:21:10 2023-01-22 am EST
18.7579 TRY    0.00%
11:10aThousands in Turkey protest Sweden Koran-burning
RE
01/21Swedish flag ablaze in Turkey after Koran-burning in Sweden
RE
01/21Far-right Danish politician burns Koran
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Thousands in Turkey protest Sweden Koran-burning

01/22/2023 | 11:10am EST
STORY: The Koran-burning was carried out by Rasmus Paludan, leader of Danish far-right political party Hard Line, outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm.

Paludan, who also has Swedish citizenship, has held a number of demonstrations in the past where he has burned the Koran.

On the permit he obtained from Swedish police, it says his protest was held against Islam and what it called Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's attempt to influence freedom of expression in Sweden.

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said that Islamophobic provocations were appalling.

On Saturday, Turkey said that due to lack of measures to restrict protests, it had canceled a planned visit to Ankara by the Swedish defense minister.


© Reuters 2023
Chart US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Turkish Lira (USD/TRY) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish