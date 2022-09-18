Advanced search
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Delayed  -  10:35 2022-09-17 am EDT
18.2576 TRY   +0.02%
Thousands join 'historic' EuroPride march in Belgrade

09/18/2022 | 04:26am EDT
STORY: Rightist and church groups demonstrated against the event, with clashes breaking out between some counter-protesters and police. According to Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, the country's first openly gay leader, 10 officers were slightly injured and 64 protesters were arrested.

One participant from Turkey shrugged off concerns of violence and told Reuters she felt safe at the march, amid a heavy police presence. While another, from Denmark, said everyone should enjoy the same rights in a democratic country like Serbia and was there to show support for the LGBTIQ+ community.

The march marked the end of the EuroPride week, an event staged in a different European city each year. In a statement, the European Pride Organisers Association noted this was the first EuroPride outside the European Economic Area, calling it "an historic EuroPride, and the most important in our 30 year history."

Citing security concerns amid strong protests by nationalists, authorities earlier banned the march. According to the organisers, it was not until Saturday morning that the prime minister announced it could go ahead, on a shortened route proposed by them.

Diplomats such as the U.S. ambassador to Serbia, Christopher Hill, and the European parliament's special rapporteur for Serbia, Vladimir Bilcik, also took part in the march.


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
04:43aAround 3.7 million tonnes of food left Ukraine ports under grain deal - ministry
RE
04:26aThousands join 'historic' EuroPride march in Belgrade
RE
09/17Turkey's Erdogan targets joining Shanghai Cooperation Organisation -media
RE
09/17Turkey's Erdogan targets joining Shanghai cooperation organisation -media
RE
09/17Turkey, Russia reach deal resolving nuclear plant dispute -Erdogan/media
RE
09/17U.N. ship leaves Ukraine with wheat for Ethiopia - ministry
RE
09/17Turkey condemns U.S. decision on Cyprus arms embargo
RE
09/16Russia vows to continue Mir bankcard expansion after new U.S. sanctions
RE
09/16IC Ictas recovers Russia deal to build Turkish nuclear plant -sources
RE
09/16Portugal's parliament backs NATO membership for Finland and Sweden
RE
More news
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish