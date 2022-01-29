Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Turkish Lira (USD/TRY)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Tunisia thwarts alleged terrorist attack targeting tourist areas

01/29/2022 | 02:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisian police thwarted an attack planned by a woman coming from Syria, where she received training "with terrorist groups," targeting tourist areas in the country, the interior ministry said on Friday.

It added that the woman, who was planning attacks with an explosive belt, was imprisoned.

The ministry said the woman returned to Tunisia from Syria via Turkey on Jan. 10 after spending a year of training in Syria, where she planned the attack.

Tunisian security forces have thwarted most militant plots in recent years and they have become more efficient at responding to those attacks that do occur, Western diplomats say.

In November police shot and wounded an extremist who sought to attack them with a knife and cleaver in the capital.

The last major attacks in Tunisia took place in 2015 when militants killed scores of people in two separate assaults at a museum in Tunis and a beach resort in Sousse.

(Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Alex Richardson and Mark Porter)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
01/28Colgate-Palmolive Sees Higher Results for 2022 Despite COVID-19 Uncertainty After Fourt..
MT
01/28Turkey keeps lira in check with low-key interventions-sources
RE
01/28Turkey central bank likely spent $600 mln to $1 bln in fx reserv…
RE
01/28Turkey central bank continued smaller-scale market interventions…
RE
01/28Eastward Yamal gas flows from Germany to Poland increase
RE
01/27Qatar resumes Afghan evacuation flights after two-month halt
RE
01/27Explainer-What are NATO's next steps if Russia invades Ukraine?
RE
01/27Explainer-What are NATO's next steps if Russia invades Ukraine?
RE
01/27What are Europe's options in case of Russian gas disruption?
RE
01/27Eastward Yamal gas flows from Germany to Poland decline further
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Turkish Lira (USD/TRY) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish